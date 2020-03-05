Bridie Fitzgerald née O’Neill, Clogherbrien, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (March 6th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.   Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Croí, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

