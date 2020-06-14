Bridie Edgeworth (née O’Driscoll), Littor Road, Asdee and late of Kilconly, Ballybunion.

Predeceased by her husband Ambrose, sisters Peg, Eileen, Maureen and brother Pat-Joe. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Joe, Seamus and Eamon, sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Asdee, on Monday morning at 11 a.m, followed by a private burial in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

