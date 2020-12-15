Bridie Curtin (nee Murphy), Church Road, Templeglantine

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Bridie’s home on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. on route to the Church of the of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for requiem mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment in the Old Cemetery, Church road, Templeglantine.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on the following :

Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins parishes facebook page.

House strictly private please.

Bridie, wife of the late Connie, is sadly missed by her daughters Catherine Ryan (Kilkenny) and Mary Fitzgerald, sons Mike, Noel (Naas), Neil and Seán (Ballaugh), sons-in-law Matthew and Pat, daughters-in-law Mary, Maria, Bernie and Teresa, brother-in-law Patrick O’Shaughnessy, her adored 17 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****