Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Aug.18th), from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of St. Therese & Colmcille, Currans. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug. 19th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, C.U.H.. House strictly private please.
Latest News
Community Games Finals
Today sees the Community games finals take place in UL.Nelius Collins brings us the first report of the day
Michael Lawlor (Snr), Banna Road, Ardfert.
Reposing at his brother Joe & sister-in law, Eileen's Home, Banna Road, Ardfert on Sunday (Aug.18th), from 4pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass will take...
Bridie Culloty (née O’Sullivan), Lissataggle, Gortatlea, Tralee & formerly of Shrone, Firies.
Department says prefabs a temporary measure for Kerry schools while building project applications are...
Prefabs are a temporary measure provided to Kerry schools while building project applications are pending.That’s according to the Department of Education, which has responded...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTwenty-year old Caoimhin Kelleher could make his first senior start for Liverpool later.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is competing with Andy Lonergan for the...
Latest Sports
County Football Championship Draw On Radio Kerry Today
The draw for the Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship semi-finals will take place this afternoon.It will be live on Radio Kerry at 2.30.