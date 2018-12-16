Reposing at lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
2 Out Of 4 Wins For Kerry Basketball Sides
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Moycullen 95-73 in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin lost 91-84 at Maree.In Men’s Division One Scott’s Lakers St...
Bridie Cox (née Sheahan), Ballyline, Ballylongford & formerly of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane.
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 44 St Marys 58LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee...
Conroy Hall Bingo Killarney Sunday December 16th
Conroy Hall Bingo Killarney - giving you the spirit of Christmas Cash takes at 8.30pm tonight. At Least €5,000 must be won on...
Man killed in traffic accident in Cork believed to have been from Kerry
A pedestrian who was killed in a crash in Cork in the early hours of this morning is believed to have been from Kerry.One...
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches