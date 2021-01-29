Bridie Corridon née Dunne, Glenderry, Ballyheigue and formerly of Keel, Ballyheigue.

A private requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

