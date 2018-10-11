Bridie Corridan nee Griffin, Kilmanihan, Brosna and formerly of Doonties, Lispole

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.