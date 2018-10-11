Bridie Corridan nee Griffin, Kilmanihan, Brosna and formerly of Doonties, Lispole

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
That’s Jazz – October 10th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes the voices of Mark Murphy and Tina May, anniversaries for Bob Haggart and Jimmie Blanton, new music...
Louis Mulcahy – October 10th, 2018
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill's guest is ceramic sculptor and potter Louis Mulcahy. Louis will be in studio to discuss his fourth...
IT Tralee Responds to Academic Council Resignations – October 11th, 2018
Dr Brendan O’Donnell is college registrar, vice president and secretary of the Academic Council of IT Tralee.
Why We Resigned from IT Tralee’s Academic Council – October 11th, 2018
Dr Joan Cleary is a lecturer at IT Tralee and is the spokesperson for the elected members of the Academic Council who resigned.
Concerns about Retired ESB Staff Pensions – October 11th, 2018
ESB Retired Staff Association is in dispute with ESB and the Trustees of ESB Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Treasa Murphy. Tony Collins is a...
Latest Sports
Kerry Boxer In European Championship Action In Russia
Sliabh Luachra’s Barry O’Connor is in action today at the European Junior Boxing Championships in Anapa Russia.He’s up against the Croatian Anton Lovakovic in...
Kerry LGFA Meeting Postponed Due To Orange Weather Warning
In light of the recent storm warning issued we've decided in the interests of safety for all members and at the request of clubs...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERSeanie Maguire says he's ready to 'step up to the plate' for the Republic of Ireland in the upcoming back-to-back Nations League games...