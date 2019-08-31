Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 6:15pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Bridie Corkery née O’ Sullivan, Tullig Cross, Killorglin and formerly of Ballycleave, Glenbeigh
John O’ Neill, Bridewell Lane, Killarney and late of London and Mastergeeha, Kilcummin
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to Our...
Kathleen Doherty née O’ Connor, White House, Lissivigeen Cross, Killarney and late of Sneem
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St....
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Johnny O’ Reilly, St. Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5:00pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
An Riocht 5K Athletic News
Last night saw the first of three legs take place in 5K athletics at An Riocht.Tom O'Donoghue reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports