Bridie (Bridget) O’ Sullivan née Barrett, Doora, Portmagee and formerly of Glendahalan, Ballyheigue

Reposing tomorrow Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen. Followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Latest News
The Fear around Halloween
Could the solution to the fear around Halloween be to organize a supervised event for young people? Cllr Tom Barry from Listowel discusses.
‘Inspired’
Good news for people who run ‘Inspired’ in Kerry. We were joined by Maree O’Connor and Fran Malone, who explain their future plans.
Altar Servers
Deirdre visited Aughasla National School in West Kerry and met a group of children who serve Mass every weekend at St Mary’s church in...
Presenting gifts to an unborn baby
Gifts are being presented to Price Harry and Meghan’s unborn baby during their trip to Australia. Is this tempting fate and how do other...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYToulouse will be without a pair of key players for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leinster.Jerome Kaino has been banned for five...
Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbar Opts For Aussie Rules By Signing For Geelong Cats
Another promising young Kerry footballer is set to make the journey Down Under to ply his skills in the professional ranks with Aussie Rules...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESStephen Rochford looks set to make a quick return to inter county football.The former Mayo manager is said to be joining the...