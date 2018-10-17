Bridie (Bridget) O’ Sullivan née Barrett, Doora, Portmagee and formerly of Glendahalan, Ballyheigue

Reposing tomorrow Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen. Followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors.