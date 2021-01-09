Bridie (Bridget) Burke née Clifford

New York and and formerly Tulligmore Killorglin.

A private family funeral will take place in New York on Monday January 11th at 10 O’ Clock in St. Paul The Apostle Church, Yonkers followed by burial in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Hawthorne, New York.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Joey and Rory, daughters Valerie and Finola, grandchildren, sister Anne, in-laws, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her siblings May, Patsy and Noreen.

