Bridie Brennan, Beenbane, Waterville

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Fitzgerald’ Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 5:00pm to 7:15pm. Removal at 7:15pm to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR