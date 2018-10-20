Bridie (Bibi) Lacey, Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

