Bridget O’Connell nee Brosnan of Ballinclogher House, Ballinclogher Cross, Lixnaw

A private family funeral will take place for Bridget O Connell nee Brosnan with the Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff being streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Diocese of Kerry website. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff

Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

