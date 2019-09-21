Bridget Mannix (nee Daly), Gloundaleigh Currow and formerly of Gortacoppal, Scartaglen.

Reposing at Killeentierna, Parish Centre, Currow on Sunday evening (Sept.22nd), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to the adjoining Church of The Immaculate Conception Currow. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept. 23rd), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Castleisland Day Care Centre. Enquiries to Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.