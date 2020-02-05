reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Brosnan.
Latest News
A Problem Shared – February 5th, 2020
Admin -
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their perspective on listeners’ problems.
The Worst of Nights, The Best of Nights – February 5th, 2020
Admin -
Geoff Mahony was taking his son, nephew and the boys’ young friend to the Kerry game last Saturday night in Tralee when he took...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERNiall Quinn has offered to meet with Basketball Ireland Secretary General Bernard O'Byrne.Irish basketball's governing body this week criticised the financial rescue package given...
St Brendan’s Killarney & Tralee CBS To Contest Two Munster Colleges Finals
There will be two all-Kerry Munster Colleges Football Finals this month involving Tralee CBS and St Brendan's College Killarney.It follows The Sem's victory over...
Bridget Lenihan nee Callaghan, Cois Clydagh, Brosna and formerly of Lahardane, Co. Mayo
reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home, Brosna on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna. Requiem mass will take...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERNiall Quinn has offered to meet with Basketball Ireland Secretary General Bernard O'Byrne.Irish basketball's governing body this week criticised the financial rescue package given...
St Brendan’s Killarney & Tralee CBS To Contest Two Munster Colleges Finals
There will be two all-Kerry Munster Colleges Football Finals this month involving Tralee CBS and St Brendan's College Killarney.It follows The Sem's victory over...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERInterim Deputy CEO of the FAI Niall Quinn says supporting the League of Ireland is a necessity, not a choice.The former Republic of Ireland...