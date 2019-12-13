reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kename on Saturday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare
Bridget Kissane nee Creedon, Kissane Sheep Farm, Molls Gap, Kenmare and formerly of Lomanaugh,...
Ireland Legend Says Hanrahan Deserves National Team Call-Up
Former Ireland and Munster player John Hayes says JJ Hanrahan is deserving of a call-up to the Ireland Rugby squad.The Currow-man has been the...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJurgen Klopp says Liverpool's decision makers had been asking him about a contract extension for a while.He's signed a two-year extension to remain in...
Calls for renewable energy officer to be employed by Kerry County Council
A Kerry County Councillor says a renewable energy officer needs to be employed by the local authority to oversee such projects.The comments come as...
Killarney wins major German travel conference for October 2020
Killarney has won a bid to host a major German travel conference next October.DER Touristik, the largest tour operator from mainland Europe to Ireland,...
