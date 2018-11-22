Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Nov 23rd) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church Listowel for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, off the Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Latest News
Dr Crokes Selector Expects Miltown Malbay To Bring Intensity To Munster Final
Dr Crokes Selector Niall O’Callaghan expects Miltown Malbay to bring a lot of intensity to Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.He says his...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
BOXINGKellie Harrington has won her World Women's Elite Boxing Championships semi-final in New Delhi.The Dublin lightweight has beaten Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan on a...
Bridget Kelly née Brennan, Dromerin, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Nov 23rd) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church Listowel...
Brendan Murphy, Shanara, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (Nov 23rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. ...
Kathleen O’Shea nee Quirke, Urban Terrace, Rock Street, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen and...
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church. Requiem mass on...
Latest Sports
Dr Crokes Selector Expects Miltown Malbay To Bring Intensity To Munster Final
Dr Crokes Selector Niall O’Callaghan expects Miltown Malbay to bring a lot of intensity to Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.He says his...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
BOXINGKellie Harrington has won her World Women's Elite Boxing Championships semi-final in New Delhi.The Dublin lightweight has beaten Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan on a...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERA dream team of Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane has emerged as the favourites to replace Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane as the Republic...