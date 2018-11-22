Bridget Kelly née Brennan, Dromerin, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Nov 23rd) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church Listowel for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, off the Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

