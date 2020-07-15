Bridget Doody née Leahy, Tournafulla Village, Co. Limerick.

Bridget, wife of the late Richard, is very sadly missed by her loving family Sr Rose-Ita (Joan), Maureen, James and Eileen, sons-in-law Bernard and Pascal, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Geraldine, Helen, Caroline and Ciara, great-grandchildren Benjamin, Abigail and Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a gurad of honour the funeral cortege will depart Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 12 noon and travel past Bridget’s home to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla at 12.30pm. Requiem mass will be live streamed on Thursday at 1pm on the following link Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. Family flowers only please. A memorial mass to celebrate Bridget’s life will be held at a later date.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****