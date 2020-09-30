Knockeens, Caherciveen and formerly of Emlaghlea, Ballinskelligs.

Funeral Mass for Bridget Daly (née O’Connell) will take place on Thursday, October 1st at St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations of desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen.

Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Caherciveen.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

