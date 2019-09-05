reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St. Columbanus Home.
Gardai launch new measures to stop underage drinking at Listowel Races
Gardai have launched a range of new measures aimed at cracking down on under-age drinking at Listowel Races next week. The Friday meet of the...
Woman hospitalised after becoming ill while swimming in Killarney
A woman has been taken to hospital after becoming ill while swimming in a leisure centre in the county.The 44-year-old became unwell while swimming...
HIQA highlights inadequate fire safety systems in Kerry residential care facility
HIQA has highlighted inadequate fire safety systems in a Kerry residential care facility.The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an unannounced inspection in Area...
Bridget Casey nee Ahern, O’Kelly’s Villas, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass...
Hannah Clifford, Castlerosse Terrace, Killarney and late of lower Liss, Castlecove, Co. Kerry.
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening form 7.15 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass...
Sexton To Start For Ireland v Wales In Final World Cup Warm-Up
Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls will make their first pre-rugby union World Cup starts for Ireland in their final warm up game...
County U21 Football Final Tonight
GAELIC GAMESEast Kerry will face Feale Rangers tonight in the Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship Final.The Feale Rangers Manager, Brian Scanlon says...
Kerry Camogie Captain Confident Ahead Of All Ireland Final
CAMOGIEKerry Camogie Captain, Niamh Leen says she and her team-mates have taken the hurt from losing last year's All Ireland Camogie Final and used...