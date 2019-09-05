Bridget Casey nee Ahern, O’Kelly’s Villas, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St. Columbanus Home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR