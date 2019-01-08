Bridget (Bridie) Riordan nee Riordan, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh & formerly of Kilburn, London and Droum, Glenbeigh

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

