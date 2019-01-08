Bridget (Bridie) Riordan nee Riordan, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh & formerly of Kilburn, London and Droum, Glenbeigh

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Bridget (Bridie) Riordan nee Riordan, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh & formerly of Kilburn, London and...
Annie O’ Sullivan (Down) née McCarthy, St. Garvan’s Terrace (formerly Crossmount), Kilgarvan
Rosary this Tuesday evening at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan at 9pm. Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by...
Terrace Talk – Best of 2018
Looking back at the year 2018 on Terrace Talk
Calls for speedy negotiations between the HSE and a Kerry residential care centre
There are calls for speedy negotiations between the HSE and a Kerry residential care centre.Inclusion Ireland, which is the national association for people with...
€1.6 million allocated for Listowel to Tralee road
Over €1.6 million is to be made available to upgrade a portion of the main Listowel to Tralee road.Kerry TD and Minister of State...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFPádraig Harrington has been confirmed as European captain for the 43rd Ryder Cup.The Dubliner will lead the visiting team as they defend their title...
Morning Sports Update
SoccerArsenal and Manchester United have been drawn to play each other in the fourth round of the F-A Cup.The two most successful clubs in...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier Killarney Celtic are at home to Ballyhar at 7.45