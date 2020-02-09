Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tralee on Monday from 4:45 pm to 6:15 pm. Removal at 6:15 pm on Monday to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10 am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery
Bridget (Bridie) O’ Connor née O’ Connor, The Cottages, Blennerville and formerly Stack’s Villas,...
Kerry Lose Out To Tyrone In NFL
David Clifford was sent off as Kerry lost for the first time this season in the Allianz Football League.The Kingdom went down by 14...
3 Out Of 3 For Kerry In Ladies National Football League
Kerry have beaten Armagh 2-12 to 2-10 in Div 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.The Kingdom had to withstand a late comeback...
Catherine (Kathy/Kay) Quill, Cahergal Avenue, Cork and formerly Coolnohill, Kilgarvan
Lying in Repose at the Coburg Street, Funeral Home of Jerh. O' Connor Cork. Removal at 7:00 pm on Monday evening to St. Joseph's...
Frank Coffey, Killarney Road, Castleisland and late of Coolnageragh, Scartaglen
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday from 5 to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning arriving to Castleisland...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will look to make it two wins from two in the Women's Six Nations today.Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for...