Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna on Thursday evening (Dec.27th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. No Flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bridget Bridie McAuliffe (née Brown), Two Gneeves Brosna & Late of Castleisland.
Catherine (Katty Mae) O’Halloran, Forths, Ballyduff.
Risks of accidents in the kitchen far greater at Christmas
Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway Since Early Morning
Bill Kirby Memorial 4 Mile Walk taking place in Tralee this morning
Day One Of Kingdom Cup Coursing At Ballybeggan
The Kingdom Cup gets underway at Ballybeggan Park in Tralee this morning with 32 dogs vying for the top prize which will be presented...
