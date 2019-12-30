Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday (Dec 31st), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Jan.1st) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Jerry Coffey, Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday (Dec.31st), from 3pm - 7.30pm. Removal at 7.45pm to O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving there at...
Bridget (Bridie) Houghton, Collins Park Abbeyfeale.
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday (Dec 31st), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. ...
House prices in Kerry stabilise at €193,000
The rise in house prices has stabilised in Kerry with the average house price now €193,000.That's according to the final quarterly report of 2019...
SOCCERLiverpool lead Wolves 1-nil after an hour of play in their Premier League clash at Anfield.Sadio Mane put the hosts ahead in the 42nd...
Republic of Ireland Team Of The Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to a close, we look back on the big sports stories of the last 10 years.Well it has...
Ryder Cup Team Of The Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to an end, we look back at the biggest sporting moments of the last 10 years.Europe and America...