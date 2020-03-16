Bridget (Birdie) Mangan, née Cronin, Beheenaugh, Knocknagoshel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30 am in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Due to the Coronavirus, Birdie’s Funeral Mass is restricted to family members only. Memorial Mass to celebrate Birdie’s life will be celebrated at a later date.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR