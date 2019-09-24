Reposing at her home tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 25th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ventry Cemetery.
Killarney retains Purple Flag
Killarney has successfully retained its prestigious Purple Flag.It's a town and city centre award in Ireland and the UK, which aims to raise the...
Bridget ‘Bebe’ Lynch née Curran, Cluais, Dingle.
Calls for anti-social behaviour in Killorglin playground to be urgently addressed
Instances of anti-social behaviour occurring in the playground in Killorglin need to be urgently addressed.That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who asked...
Toireasa Ferris attends her final KCC meeting
Tributes were paid across the political divide in Aras an Chontae as Toireasa Ferris attended her final meeting as a councillor.The Sinn Fein councillor,...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry U13 Football League sponsored by M.D O Shea KillarneySpa 1.13 Killarney Legion 2.12 Kilcummin 5.18 Rathmore 4.04 Listry-Keel 5.16 Firies 2.09 Beaufort 5.14 Kilgarvan-Tuosist/Templenoe...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
JK Sports 12 Premier Killarney Athletic 3-1 MEK Galaxy
Morning Sports Update
Dundalk are the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.The Lilywhites beat Shamrock Rovers 3-2 at Oriel Park last night to clinch their fifth title...