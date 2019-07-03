Bridget Ann Tierney née Dineen, Wilmslow, Cheshire, England and formerly of The Village, Ballyduff and Tilloughna, Causeway

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Saint Peter and St. Paul’s Church Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

