Bridget Abbey Healy (née Griffin), Urlee, Lisselton.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (Aug.18th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Aug.19th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor or to the Irish Cancer Society.