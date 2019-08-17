Bridget Abbey Healy (née Griffin), Urlee, Lisselton.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (Aug.18th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Aug.19th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor or to the Irish Cancer Society.
Michael Lawlor (Snr), Banna Road, Ardfert.
Reposing at his brother Joe & sister-in law, Eileen's Home, Banna Road, Ardfert on Sunday (Aug.18th), from 4pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass will take...
Bridie Culloty (née O’Sullivan), Lissataggle, Gortatlea, Tralee & formerly of Shrone, Firies.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Aug.18th), from 6pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church...
Department says prefabs a temporary measure for Kerry schools while building project applications are...
Prefabs are a temporary measure provided to Kerry schools while building project applications are pending.That’s according to the Department of Education, which has responded...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTwenty-year old Caoimhin Kelleher could make his first senior start for Liverpool later.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is competing with Andy Lonergan for the...
Positive reaction on date for an oral hearing on proposed South Kerry Greenway
There has been a positive reaction to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to set a date for an oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry...
County Football Championship Draw On Radio Kerry Today
The draw for the Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship semi-finals will take place this afternoon.It will be live on Radio Kerry at 2.30.
National League Outings For 3 Kerry Soccer Teams Today
3 Kerry teams play today in SSE Airtricity Leagues, all at 2.The 15s host Galway United, the 13s go to Cobh and the 19s...