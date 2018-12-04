Bride O’Sullivan née Henry, Woodlawn Pk, Killarney, Tatler Jack Bar, Killarney & formerly of Carrowteigue, Co. Mayo.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathdral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 7.15pm to 9pm. Removal at 9pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request donations if desired to Rockmount Day Centre, Kilgarvan.