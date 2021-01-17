Bríd O’ Neill (née O’ Shea) of Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel and late of Cahersiveen.

A private Requiem Mass for Bríd will take place on Monday morning 18th January 2021 at 10.00AM in St. Pius X Church Templeogue, Dublin followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery Clonmel. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv

