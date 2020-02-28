Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this Sunday (March 1st) from 3.30pm to 5.15pm. Removal at 5.15pm to arrive at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
Combatting Coronavirus – February 28th, 2020
Dr Pro Mukherjee speaks to Jerry about University Hospital Kerry’s preparations for any potential coronavirus cases. He also speaks to Kerry man John Rice...
Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists Launched
In memory of our former colleague and friend, Radio Kerry has launched the annual Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists.Kevin Casey, a native...
Bríd Mc Enery née Mc Kenna, Lougher, Annascaul.
Plans in place at University Hospital Kerry to deal with coronavirus
A consultant in emergency medicine at University Hospital Kerry says plans are in place to deal with any confirmed cases of coronavirus.Dr Pro Mukherjee...
Face masks manufacturer says lessons to be learned from coronavirus crisis
A Limerick company which manufactures face masks says there are lessons to be learned from the coronavirus crisis.Irema Ireland, a company based in Kilmallock,...
Kingdom Warrior Fight Postponed
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin will not now be fighting in Manchester on Saturday March 14th.The Kingdom Warrior was due to face Callum Hyde outside Manchester...
Kingdom Team To Be Named Tonight For Allianz League Outing
The Kerry team for Round 5 of the Allianz Football League is to be announced this evening.The Kingdom, 4th in the table and a...