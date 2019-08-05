Brian Scanlon, Fuchsia Drive, Goulane, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Faha, Patrick’s Well, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Gertrudes Church, Firies on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. House Strictly private please. Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors’ Lixnaw.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR