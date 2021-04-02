Brian Mc Donnell, Rathanny, Tralee, & Kilburn London

Brother Pat, sister-in-law Mary, his nephews and nieces – Seamus, Andy, Brian, Eileen, Patricia, Janet, David, Anne, Katherina and Patrick, his 21 grand-nephews and grand-nieces, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Brian with Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher , (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page) followed by interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****