Brian Buckley, Ballybunion

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Saturday from 6 to 8pm.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
In Business – June 13th, 2019
Admin -
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneur, Emily Brick of Athena Analytics; Maeve Donovan talked about her start-up which is aiming...
HSE apologises to Kerry home helps left without travel expenses for 2 months
360 health care support assistants in Kerry have not been paid travel expenses over the past two months.It’s understood the issue arose due to...
Michael Gleeson is new Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD
Michael Gleeson has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, who has served on the local...
Initiative launched to prevent rural isolation in Kerry
An initiative has been launched in Kerry to prevent rural isolation.Publicans in Listry, Faha and Causeway have launched 'Social Spin' with the support of...
Latest Sports
Cork For Kerry Tonight In Ladies Munster U21 Football Championship
Kerry will be home to Cork this evening in Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U21 Football Championship.The tie is on in Glenflesk at...
Munster Pitch & Putt Strokeplay Championships Preview
Listowel will this weekend host the Munster Pitch & Putt Strokeplay Championships.The Junior Mens and Ladies competitions are on Saturday with the Intermediate and...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERRobbie Keane is to join Jonathan Woodgate's coaching staff at Middlesbrough.Woodgate has been appointed boss of the Championship club on a three-year...