Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020

The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have included the NHS, Pfizer, Boots and Novartis.

She was co-chair of the group, Irish for Europe, during the referendum campaign in 2016. She spoke to Jerry yesterday as she had decided to leave the UK for a short break in order to get away from the triumphalism being exhibited by some Brexiteers.