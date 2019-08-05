Brendan’s Edge Out Crotta In County Senior Hurling Championship

St Brendan’s have edged out Crotta O’Neill’s in the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

They won their Round 2A replay 2-11 to 1-13 thanks to a late point.

A Cian Hussey goal had Brendan’s into a 1-1 to 0-2 lead but it was 1-3 apiece 10 minutes in, Shane Nolan netting for Crotta. Crotta pulled 4 clear and the gap was two entering the final minute of the period. From a penalty Cian Hussey goaled for the second time to give Brendan’s a 2-6 to 1-8 half-time advantage.

A low scoring second half ensued, Brendan’s leading by 2 at the 40 minute mark (2-9 to 1-10) but the sides were on terms eight minutes from the end (2-10 to 1-13).

There would be just one more score, that the winning point from David Griffin after 56 minutes.