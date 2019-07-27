Brendan’s & Crotta Draw In County Senior Hurling Championship

Extra-time could not separate St Brendan’s and Crotta O’Neill’s in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

It ended St Brendan’s 1-18 Crotta O’Neill’s 2-15 after extra time, with the tie 1-11 apiece at the end of normal time.

Both sides had a man sent-off; Brendan’s in the first half and Crotta early in extra-time.

A Shane Nolan penalty nudged Crotta in front as Brendan’s racked up 6 early wides. The second goal of the game arrived by the 11th minute, scored for Brendan’s by Nathan O’Driscoll and it put them ahead at 1-2 to 1-1. It was 1-6 each at half-time.

A tight second half ensued and a late John Egan point drew the contest, forcing extra-time.

Brendan’s went in front at 1-14 to 1-12 before another penalty by Shane Nolan made it 2-12 to 1-14. It remained nip n tuck, with a Shane Nolan point forcing a replay.