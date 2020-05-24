Brendan Tangney Villa Maria Listry Killarney

A Private Family funeral will take place for Brendan. The Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Listry on Tuesday Morning at 11 O’ Clock will be streamed on www.milltownparish.com. Private Cremation will follow. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the palliative care unit of University Hospital Kerry

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

