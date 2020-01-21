Reposing in Harrington’s Funeral Home, Castletownbere tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm followed by private removal to his residence. Burial will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Kilcatherine Cemetery. No church service.
Brendan Patrick Lynch, Direenavogig, Ardgroom, Beara, Co.Cork and formerly of Coolounig, Lauragh.
Report states Shannon LNG is not needed
A report commissioned by the European Climate Foundation states that the Shannon LNG project is not needed to ensure security of energy supply.The report...
Election Desk 1pm
Candidates running in the general election on February 8th have until midday tomorrow to submit their nominations.The Labour party is holding a meeting tonight...
Patrick Anthony (Tony) Sayers, Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 22nd) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Kerry Manager Says Injured Defender Could Return Before End Of League
Peter Crowley could make his return from injury before the end of the Allianz Football League.The Laune Rangers defender has been side-lined since last...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they won't bring Marcus Rashford back from injury too quickly.The striker suffered a double stress fracture in...
2020 North Kerry Football Board Revealed
The following is the North Kerry Football Board for 2020:Chairman ...