Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
John (Jackie) Leahy, Ballyspillane, Killarney & late of Coolegreane Park, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Removal at 6:30 pm on Friday...
Mary Kennedy née Casey, Ballinahown, The Glen, Ballinskelligs
Reposing at the Glen at the residence of her son Willie on Thursday evening from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to the...
Mary Ellen Daly (née Diggin), 32 Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.
Reposing at her residence at 32 Bridge Road, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church,...
Thomas Tom Senior Culhane, Leitrim East, Moyvane.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem...
Call for rent pressure zones in Kerry
There's a call for rent pressure zones to be implemented in Kerry.That's according to Pat Casey, a Fianna Fáil spokesperson on housing, who was...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERTroy Parrott could become the youngest Irish player to line out in the Champions League tonight.The 17-year-old Dubliner has travelled with the Spurs squad...
Fixture Dates For Junior & Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals Confirmed
Templenoe and Na Gaeil face relatively short trips to Limerick and Clare for their respective AIB All Ireland Junior and Intermediate Club Semi-finals in...
Change To Kerry’s Opening Munster Hurling League Clash With Cork
There's been a change to Kerry's opening game in the 2020 Co Op Superstores Munster Hurling LeagueFintan O'Connor's side will now face Cork on...