Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Thursday (Aug 22nd) from 5pm to 6.45pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Kilgarvan Assessing Knocks Ahead Of Intermediate Hurling Final
Kilgarvan are still assessing players ahead of the County Intermediate Hurling Final.They face rivals Kenmare in the County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final on Saturday...
Marc Ó Sé Says Dublin Defence Haven’t Been Tested
Former Kerry star Marc Ó Sé says Dublin’s defence haven’t been tested this year.Speaking ahead of the September 1st showdown in Croke Park, Ó...
Junior Minister says no-deal Brexit is odds-on at this stage
The Minister of State for Food and Forestry says a no-deal Brexit is odds on at this stage.Deputy Andrew Doyle is visiting the county...
Both mobile libraries in Kerry are out of service this week
Both mobile libraries in Kerry are out of service.In a tweet, Kerry Library said that due to mechanical problems, both libraries are off the...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGalway are on the hunt for a new hurling manager after Micheál Donoghue announced he was stepping down last night after four years...
