Brendan Hussey

Oakpark Demesne and formerly of Ballymacelligott.

A private family funeral will take place for Brendan with Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.00 Noon in St. John’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.st.johns.ie followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Majella (O’ Keeffe) Gerard and Rosarie (Quilter) dear brother of Paddy, Noreen and Joan and the late Tommy, Larry, Mary and Lena.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Emma, Kate, Tom, Ben, Ciara and Aisling, daughter in law Trina, sons-in-law Brendan and John, nephews and nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends only.

