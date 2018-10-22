Brendan Griffin sole Kerry candidate to contest the next general election for FG.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has been chosen as the sole candidate to contest the next general election for Fine Gael at the party’s Kerry convention last night

Minister Brendan Griffin and Listowel Councillor Aoife Thornton were nominated by Kerry Fine Gael members.

However Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municpal District Aoife Thornton withdrew from selection.





Ms Thornton said she was very honoured to be nominated but with deep regret she decided against allowing her name to be put forward due to family commitments.