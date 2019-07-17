Brendan Griffin says he has confidence in the Health Minister

Kerry’s junior minister says he has confidence in the Health Minister.

Simon Harris is under pressure as to when he knew about the latest controversy with the CervicalCheck programme.

800 women didn’t get smear test results due to an IT glitch with in a US lab; Minister Harris says he wasn’t told until last Wednesday.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says his primary concern is the women involved.

He says Simon Harris will have to find out why he wasn’t made aware of the situation earlier:

Meanwhile, Brendan Griffin doesn’t believe the Sport Minister is overstepping the mark and operating outside his remit when it comes to the FAI.

Shane Ross wrote to the FAI President Donal Conway asking him to withdraw his nomination seeking re-election to the role.

Brendan Griffin says if Sport Ireland is to reinstate public funding to the FAI they need confidence of proper governance in the organisation.

Minister Griffin says the seriousness of the situation is not being grasped in certain corners of the FAI and this needs to change: