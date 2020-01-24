Brendan Griffin denies asking Enda Kenny not to offer Michael Healy-Rae a ministry

Kerry’s Junior Minister is denying he asked the then Taoiseach in 2016 not to offer a ministry to Michael Healy-Rae.

In a debate with general election candidates on Radio Kerry, Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae alleged Brendan Griffin sent representatives to Dublin to ask then Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny not to give a ministerial role to his brother, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin categorically denies asking this of Enda Kenny.