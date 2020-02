Newly re-elected Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he continues to support Leo Varadkar as leader of the party.

This follows Fine Gael’s loss of 12 seats, going from having 47, the most of any party in the outgoing government, to 35, now ranking third behind Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Deputy Griffin say Leo Varadkar has his full support, and he believes Sinn Féin and the left leaning parties have the numbers to form a government.