Brendan Griffin calls on departments to set out how they will provide a safe environment in direct provision centre

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin has demanded that the Departments of Justice and Health jointly set out how they will provide a safe environment for residents and staff in a Kerry direct provision centre.

The junior minister says he had lengthy discussions with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan in relation to the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has repeated his call for the residents to be moved to alternative facilities, due to concerns that exist for residents remaining at the centre given the high number of COVID-19 positive cases there.

However, he says the Department of Justice is insisting that more suitable alternative locations are not currently available and the residents will not be relocated to HSE-run isolation units.

Minister Griffin says he’s also been engaging with the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and Minister of State in the Department of Justice, David Stanton, as well as officials in the Department of An Taoiseach and officials in the HSE.

The Keel TD says, despite weeks of constant work on this case, he’s still concerned for the well-being of residents and staff at the facility and the broader health risk to the local community in Cahersiveen.

He has received a number of assurances over the last few weeks in relation to the centre and, while some measures have made matters better, the feedback he’s getting from residents and members of the local community is that the situation is still far from satisfactory.

The junior minister adds Minister Flanagan has outlined a number of further improvements that he has ensured have been implemented and has also acknowledged the need for more to be done.