Brendan Griffin accuses Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy over tourism VAT rate

The Minister of State for Tourism has accused constituency rival Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy in a row over the tourism and hospitality VAT rate.

Yesterday the tax on the sector was increased from 9 per cent to 13 and a half per cent.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said it seemed that the Fine Gael tourism minister Brendan Griffin had not made much of an effort to keep the lower rate.





In response, Brendan Griffin accused Deputy Healy-Rae of failing to support the 9% VAT rate when it was introduced in May 2011 as part of a mini-budget.

Michael Healy-Rae says his vote at that time was against the overall package of measures introduced by the Government.

However, the abolition of the bereavement grant was announced in the 2014 budget not in May 2011.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is a hypocrite for attacking him over the tourism VAT rate.