Brendan Fuller Visits St Mary Of The Angels On Kerry Jersey Day

In the week leading up to the most anticipated throw-in Croke Park has ever seen, the Kingdom of Kerry is covered in Green and Gold.

Brendan decided to go out and about to meet the supporters in St. Mary of the Angels. Surrounded by the beauty of the Reeks, its setting suggests that you’ll find peace and tranquility. But with the excitement of the All-Ireland, the scenery was outshone by the smiles of the residents and the colours of green and gold.

You can hear the anticipation and predictions in the link below. Believe it or not, it will be even louder on Saturday! St. Fidelis’ is one of the many spots on site where the cheers will be heard for miles around. We just hope the only thing Mr. Linskey will be celebrating is his 40th!!