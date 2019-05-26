Brendan Cronin and Niall Kelleher take seats in Killarney

Outgoing councillors Brendan Cronin (Independent) and Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) are the latest to claim a seat in the Killarney LEA.

As a result of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus, they both exceeded the quota of 1,584.

This means that four of the seven seats are now filled.





Here are the results from Count 2:

Count 2 in Killarney:

Following redistribution of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,515.

CRONIN, Brendan:

1,727 – elected

GRADY, Donal:

1,529

KELLEHER, Niall:

1,603 – elected

O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall:

1,293

MOLONEY, Marie:

1037

SHEAHAN, John:

978

BUCKLEY, John:

591

O’CONNOR, Neily:

343