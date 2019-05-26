Brendan Cronin and Niall Kelleher take seats in Killarney

Outgoing councillors Brendan Cronin (Independent) and Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) are the latest to claim a seat in the Killarney LEA.
As a result of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus, they both exceeded the quota of 1,584.
This means that four of the seven seats are now filled.
Here are the results from Count 2:
Count 2 in Killarney:
Following redistribution of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,515.
CRONIN, Brendan:
1,727 – elected
GRADY, Donal:
1,529
KELLEHER, Niall:
1,603 – elected
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall:
1,293
MOLONEY, Marie:
1037
SHEAHAN, John:
978
BUCKLEY, John:
591
O’CONNOR, Neily:
343